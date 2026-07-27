Kuwait deletes 425 registered residential addresses

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has removed the registered residential addresses of 425 individuals from its records following declarations submitted by property owners or the demolition of buildings where those addresses were registered.

In a notice published on Sunday in the official gazette Kuwait Alyoum, PACI directed the affected individuals to update their residential addresses within 30 days of the publication date, according to the Arab Times Online.

The authority said residents can register or update their addresses through the unified government services app “Sahel” after submitting the required supporting documents.

PACI warned that failure to update a residential address within the stipulated period could result in penalties under Article 33 of Law No. 32 of 1982.

According to the authority, violators may face a fine of up to KD100, with the penalty increasing based on the number of individuals involved.

Residents were urged to complete the address update process promptly to avoid legal penalties.

Kuwait Airways denies reports of flight cancellations

Earlier, Kuwait Airways denied reports circulating on social media claiming that the airline has cancelled its flights, describing the information as incorrect.

In a statement posted on its official account on X, Kuwait Airways confirmed that all flights are operating according to the approved schedule and that its operational procedures are continuing normally.