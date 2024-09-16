Kuwait football board resigns following match mismanagement

The Kuwait football board stepped down following a mismanagement incident during a World Cup qualifier against Iraq, where fans endured prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

The resignation came in response to widespread criticism over the inadequate conditions and lack of immediate relief provided to spectators.

“The board members of the Kuwait Football Association tendered resignations en masse,” Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency reported, citing the statement.

The 60,000-capacity venue saw several organizational challenges that led to widespread criticism, prompting the board’s decision to step down.

According to the Kuwait Football Association's website, the board was composed of seven members. Their resignation comes in response to the problems that overshadowed the event, including failures in managing fan entry and ticket distribution. The association's leadership acknowledged the need for accountability in addressing these significant operational lapses.

The Kuwait Football Association has also accepted the resignations of its secretary-general, Salah al-Qanai, and public relations head, Mohamed Bou Abbas. Both had been suspended since Wednesday due to what the association described as “unacceptable incidents” during the World Cup qualifier. During the match, fans endured extreme heat exceeding 40°C (104°F), with several fainting as they urgently requested water from staff.