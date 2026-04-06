Kuwait claims interception of 14 missiles, 2 cruise missiles, 46 drones

KUWAIT: The Armed Forces of Kuwait said they have intercepted a series of aerial attacks, including ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones entering Kuwaiti airspace, over the past 24 hours.

In a statement , official spokesperson Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, said that the military confirmed that air defence systems dealt with 14 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles, and 46 hostile drones in line with established procedures.

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The statement said debris from intercepted targets fell in a residential area in northeren Kuwait, resulting in injuries. Authorities have launched procedures to manage the aftermath and assess the damage.

The Armed Forces of Kuwait also reported ongoing response efforts by specialized units, including:

The Explosive ordnance disposal teams handled 22 reports, while military firefighting units responded to three incidents.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that personnel remain on high alert and continue to perform their duties with “determination and discipline,” citing high readiness levels aimed at safeguarding national security and stability.