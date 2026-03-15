Drone attack damages radar system at Kuwait International airport
- By Web Desk -
- Mar 15, 2026
Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that multiple drones targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing damage to the airport’s radar system.
In a statement, the aviation authority said the attack resulted in material damage to radar infrastructure, but no casualties or injuries were reported.
Officials added that the situation was managed under the airport’s emergency response plan, which was activated amid the current regional security developments. The response was coordinated with other national agencies to maintain aviation safety and security.
Authorities said technical assessments and inspections are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage and to restore the radar system to full operational capacity.
Earlier on March 12, Kuwait International Airport was also targeted by multiple unmanned aerial vehicles.
The authority’s spokesperson, Abdullah al-Rajhi, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the incident was managed according to the emergency response plan in place since the start of the crisis, in full coordination with relevant authorities in the country.
“The General Civil Aviation Authority has been targeted this morning by several unmanned aircraft. This attack resulted in material damages only, with no human casualties recorded,” Rajhi stated.
He emphasized the civil aviation authority’s ongoing commitment to taking all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of civil aviation in Kuwait.
The attack on the airport comes amid weeks of increasing regional military activity since Israel and the U.S. launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.