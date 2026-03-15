Drone attack damages radar system at Kuwait International airport

Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that multiple drones targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing damage to the airport’s radar system.

In a statement, the aviation authority said the attack resulted in material damage to radar infrastructure, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

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Officials added that the situation was managed under the airport’s emergency response plan, which was activated amid the current regional security developments. The response was coordinated with other national agencies to maintain aviation safety and security.

Authorities said technical assessments and inspections are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage and to restore the radar system to full operational capacity.

Earlier on March 12, Kuwait International Airport was also targeted by multiple unmanned aerial vehicles.