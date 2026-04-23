Kuwait introduces daytime sailing hours for boats 

Kuwait has announced new operating hours for fishing and recreational boats, allowing them to sail only during daytime from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, starting Friday, April 24, 2026.

The decision has been introduced by the General Directorate of Coast Guard of Kuwait as part of broader measures to regulate maritime traffic and strengthen safety standards in national waters.

Director General Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Yousef stated that the move comes after a review of current maritime conditions and is intended to balance the facilitation of sea-based activities with the need to maintain security across Kuwait’s coastal areas.

He further directed all boat operators to strictly follow designated navigation routes and avoid approaching sensitive locations, including oil installations and other critical infrastructure, stressing their importance to national security.

In addition, vessels have been instructed to keep their Automatic Identification System (AIS) active at all times to ensure effective monitoring and rapid response capabilities.

The Kuwait Coast Guard confirmed that its teams will continue conducting round-the-clock surveillance, urging full compliance and cooperation from all sea users to ensure safe and secure maritime operations across the country.

Earlier, Kuwait issued two new decisions ordering the revocation of citizenship from a total of 172 individuals. The decisions were published in the official gazette as part of ongoing measures taken by the authorities.

The move came within the framework of a broader government campaign aimed at reviewing and verifying citizenship records to ensure they comply with the country’s nationality laws.