Kuwait introduces new way to register drone

The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has launched a new digital service that allows individuals to register drone ownership data digitally through the Sahel application.

The updated service enables users to submit drone ownership information electronically, check their registered details, update existing records, or cancel a registration when necessary.

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The Ministry of Interior said the service is part of ongoing efforts to expand digital government services, simplify procedures and improve access to electronic transactions.

The launch also supports Kuwait’s efforts to regulate drone ownership and ensure better management of unmanned aerial devices in accordance with Kuwait’s existing laws and regulations.