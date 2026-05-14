Kuwait issues alert for travellers over unapproved airlines

Kuwait has issued an alert for travellers willing to explore the Gulf country, over unapproved airlines.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Kuwait has advised travellers not to purchase tickets from airlines that have not received official authorisation to operate in the country.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the authority’s spokesman Abdullah Al Rajhi said the measure was aimed at protecting passenger rights and regulating air traffic operations.

According to the official, only Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways are currently authorised to operate flights, while other airlines have yet to secure the necessary approvals to conduct services through Kuwait International Airport.

Al Rajhi said passengers who have already booked tickets or conducted transactions with unauthorised carriers can submit complaints through the Sahel application so authorities can take appropriate action against the violating airlines.

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He added that legal measures would be pursued against any airline found operating in breach of applicable regulations.

Kuwait officials said the Sahel app serves as the government’s official electronic platform for lodging and tracking complaints related to airlines and travel agencies, helping passengers protect their rights and follow up on complaint resolution procedures.