Kuwait issues fresh warning to drivers

The traffic department in Kuwait has issued fresh reminders to motorists on towing rules, urging drivers to follow safety regulations while towing trailers or marine vessels on highways.

Kuwait’s traffic authorities stressed that vehicles while towing trailers and boats must not exceed a maximum speed of 80 km/h, remain on the right side of the road, carry the required safety equipment and reflective tape, and ensure all lights are functioning properly.

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The Traffic Department also cautioned that towing more than one vessel behind a vehicle is strictly prohibited.

Officials warned that vehicles found violating the rules will be seized along with their trailers or marine vessels for 60 days under Article 207 of the Executive Regulations.

The traffic department of Kuwait emphasized that drivers comply with towing regulations to ensure road safety and avoid legal penalties.