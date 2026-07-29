Kuwait issues official orders to revoke citizenship of 25 individuals

The Kuwaiti government has officially revoked and withdrawn the citizenship of 25 individuals, according to decrees and a Cabinet resolution published in the latest edition of the Official Gazette, Kuwait Al-Youm.

The decisions were issued under the provisions of Kuwait’s Nationality Law and apply not only to the individuals named in the decrees but also, where applicable, to those who had acquired Kuwaiti citizenship through them.

The citizenship withdrawals were implemented through a series of official decrees alongside a Cabinet resolution, reflecting the government’s continued review of nationality records in accordance with the country’s legal framework.

The Official Gazette confirmed that the measures have now come into effect following their formal publication.

However, the publication did not provide detailed individual reasons for each case, referring instead to the relevant legal provisions governing the revocation and withdrawal of Kuwaiti nationality.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) removed the registered residential addresses of 425 individuals from its records following declarations submitted by property owners or the demolition of buildings where those addresses were registered.

In a notice published on Sunday in the official gazette Kuwait Alyoum, PACI directed the affected individuals to update their residential addresses within 30 days of the publication date, according to the Arab Times Online.

The authority said residents can register or update their addresses through the unified government services app “Sahel” after submitting the required supporting documents.

PACI warned that failure to update a residential address within the stipulated period could result in penalties under Article 33 of Law No. 32 of 1982.

According to the authority, violators may face a fine of up to KD100, with the penalty increasing based on the number of individuals involved.

Residents were urged to complete the address update process promptly to avoid legal penalties.