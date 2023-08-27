Kuwait labour force hits 3 million, Indians top workforce

KUWAIT: The total number of workers in Kuwait’s labour force, including domestic workers, underwent an upswing, culminating at approximately 3 million individuals by July 2023’s conclusion.

This demonstrated a notable escalation from the 2.79 million workers reported at the close of December 2022.

Excluding domestic workers, the number of workers in the government and private sectors rose by around 39,000 in the first 7 months of 2023, from 2.036 million workers by the end of Dec 2023 to 2.075 million by the end of July 2023.

The number of Kuwaiti workers swelled to 450,000 by July 2023’s close. The surge in the workforce was predominantly propelled by expatriates, accounting for a 94 percent augmentation, ascending from 1.594 million at December 2022’s conclusion to 1.633 million workers at July 2023’s termination.

Influxing into Kuwait’s labour landscape, Indian workers represented an impressive 30 percent of the new additions.

Indian labour continued to dominate the occupational panorama, boasting a substantial contingent of around 877,000 male and female workers. This was succeeded by Egyptian, Kuwaiti, Filipino, and Bangladeshi workers, in that order.