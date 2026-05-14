Kuwait launches online domestic driver visa through Sahel app

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has launched a new electronic service enabling citizens to issue entry visas for new domestic drivers through the unified government services application, “Sahel.”

The new service eliminates the need for drivers and applicants to visit citizen service centers in person.

The initiative was introduced by the Human Resources and Information Technology Sector in cooperation with the Residency Affairs Sector as part of the ministry’s ongoing digital transformation efforts aimed at simplifying procedures and improving public services.

The ministry said the move is intended to enhance efficiency, save users time and effort, and support Kuwait’s broader vision of building an integrated digital government system through expanded electronic services.

Meanwhile, the Technical Committee at the Municipal Council, chaired by Munira Al-Amir, held its 32nd meeting of the fourth session on Tuesday and approved several requests and projects.

Read More: Municipal Council allocates land for Kuwait-Saudi Arabia railway link

Among the approved items was a request from the Ministry of Public Works to allocate the right-of-way for the railway link project between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, known as the Riyadh line, extending from the southwestern border to Al-Shadadiya.

The committee also approved a request from the Ministry of Interior to amend the Municipal Council’s decision regarding the sites of driving schools previously operated by the Kuwait Driving School Company.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense received approval to reorganize several plots in Block One of Al-Siddiq and allocate part of the park in Block Eight of Shaab as the site for Secondary Substation No. 2.

The committee further approved a request from the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to allocate a route for overhead power lines connecting the 3Z main electricity substation in Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area to the Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base in Zour and Salwa.

It also approved the allocation of a cable route extending from the main electricity substation in Block One of Wafra residential area to Abu Kharjin and Al-Subaihiya in the north.