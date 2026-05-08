Kuwait Municipality cuts electricity to 5 expat bachelor properties

KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwait Municipality has cut electricity to five properties in Farwaniya Governorate for violating regulations related to bachelor housing.

The Municipality said the action was taken during a field inspection campaign conducted by the Engineering Audit and Follow-up Department in Farwaniya, in cooperation with relevant authorities.

According to the Public Relations Department, inspection teams identified several violations and took the necessary legal measures against offenders to ensure compliance with housing and municipal regulations. The campaign also resulted in the issuance of 15 warnings in the Omariya area.

Kuwait Municipality affirmed that inspection campaigns will continue to address violations and ensure properties comply with approved housing and municipal regulations.

Earlier, Acting Director General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Duaij Al-Otaibi, confirmed that Kuwait International Airport remains safe and fully operational, emphasizing that passenger safety and the protection of lives and property remain top priorities.

Read More: Kuwait Airport fully operational under precautionary measures: Al-Otaibi

Speaking to the Kuwait News Agency, Al-Otaibi said the current security arrangements are precautionary, designed to ensure maximum safety even if they cause some operational inconvenience.

He noted that boarding bridges are temporarily not in use for security reasons, with passengers being transported to aircraft by buses. A return to normal boarding procedures is under review, pending ongoing assessments with relevant authorities.

To assist vulnerable travelers, the airport has introduced special facilities, including electric wheelchairs, elevators, and dedicated support services for elderly passengers and people with special needs, ensuring smoother movement within the terminal.

Al-Otaibi added that the main terminal gate is expected to reopen in the coming days once safety evaluations are completed in coordination with security agencies, including the Ministry of Interior and the General Fire Force.

Highlighting operational challenges, he urged passengers to avoid booking flights without traveling or arriving late, noting that such practices disrupt airline operations and inconvenience other travelers—particularly amid increased demand for medical and educational travel.