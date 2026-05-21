Government offices across Kuwait will be closed for the upcoming Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day holidays, according to an announcement by the Civil Service Commission.

The suspension of work will apply to all ministries, government bodies, public authorities, and institutions from Tuesday, 26 May until Sunday, 31 May.

In Kuwait, the official holiday period will run from Tuesday to Friday (26–29 May), while Saturday and Sunday (30–31 May) will be observed as regular rest days. Government operations are scheduled to resume on Monday, 1 June.

The Kuwait commission added that entities with specialised operational requirements will determine their own holiday arrangements in coordination with relevant authorities, in line with public interest.

According to the Cabinet announcement, the holiday will begin on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, with official holidays continuing through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, before being followed by the regular weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Authorities said government entities with special operational requirements would determine their own working arrangements in coordination with relevant authorities, in line with public interest and operational needs.

On the occasion, the Cabinet extended congratulations to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, as well as citizens and residents across the country.

The Cabinet also expressed hopes for continued prosperity, stability and blessings for Kuwait and the wider Islamic world during Eid Al Adha celebrations.