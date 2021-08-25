Kuwait suspends passenger sea transport

Kuwait has suspended passenger transport by sea due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic but shipping operations continue, the Gulf Arab state’s ports authority said on Tuesday.

The Kuwait Ports Authority said in a Twitter post that the decision went into effect on Sunday.

#مؤسسة_الموانئ_الكويتية..

بناءاً على قرار اللجنة الوزارية

لطوارئ #كورونا ..

وقـف نقل الركاب البحري الجماعي من وإلى البلاد مع استمرار عمليات الشحن

إعتباراً من يوم الأحـد الموافق 22/8/2021

وذلك حتى إشعار آخر. pic.twitter.com/aXKxtUMxd3 — مؤسسة الموانئ الكويتية KPA (@KuwaitPorts) August 24, 2021

About KPA

Kuwait ports Authority (KPA) has been responsible for the management and operations at Doha and Shuwaikh since 1977, with Shuaiba a more recent addition, joining the portfolio in 1986. The authority is accountable for all aspects of Kuwait’s commercial harbors operations, including the construction and maintenance of quays. It also ensures the supply and integrity of all necessary equipment for port activities and its further charged with developing facilities and operations, including the training of staff.