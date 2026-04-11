Kuwait dismisses viral airport video

KUWAIT: The Ministry for Health of Kuwait has rejected claims linked to a widely shared social media video that appears to show medicines being improperly handled at an airport, clarifying that the footage is outdated and unrelated to the ministry.

In a statement issued on Friday, the officials of the health ministry said the footage was outdated and unrelated to the Ministry of Health’s current operations. They added that the video does not reflect existing systems or regulatory procedures in place in Kuwait.

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The ministry stressed that the incident shown in the clip has no connection to its activities, reaffirming its commitment to strict oversight of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

It said robust controls are in place to ensure the safety, quality and proper distribution of medicines.

The Ministry of Health of Kuwait also warned that legal action is being pursued against those responsible for spreading misleading or inaccurate information that could harm the reputation of the national health system and its personnel.