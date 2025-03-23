Kuwait revises driving license regulations

Kuwait has announced a major overhaul of its driving license system for Kuwaiti citizens, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals and expatriates.

In a major change in regulations, the country has reduced the validity period for expatriates to five years while maintaining a 15-year validity for Kuwaiti citizens and GCC nationals, according to local media outlets.

The changes, outlined in Interior Minister Decision No. 425 of 2025, aim to enhance road safety and align Kuwait’s transportation policies with international standards.

Published in the Kuwaiti Official Gazette, the decision amends Ministerial Resolution No. 76 of 1981, redefining the conditions for issuing, renewing, and categorizing driving licenses.

Expatriates will now need to renew their Kuwait driving License every five years, while stateless residents, known as Bidoons, will receive licenses valid only for the duration of their review cards.

The new regulations also introduce clearer classifications for driving licenses.

Private licenses, valid for vehicles carrying up to seven passengers or small transport vehicles with a load capacity of no more than two tones, will adhere to the updated validity periods.

General driving Licenses are divided into two categories:

Category A for heavy transport vehicles.

Category B for medium-sized vehicles.

Motorcycle licenses have also been restructured, with separate categories for two-wheeled and three-wheeled motorcycles.

Additionally, specialized Licenses are now required for operating construction, industrial, agricultural, and tractor vehicles across Kuwait.

A new special activity license has been introduced for vehicles used exclusively in designated service activities, tied to the holder’s job function and residency status.

The country’s Ministry of Interior emphasised that while application procedures and fees remain unchanged, strict adherence to the new classifications and validity periods will be enforced.

Previously issued licenses will remain valid until their expiration, after which renewals must comply with the new rules.

This major overhaul of Kuwait’s driving license system is expected to improve regulatory oversight and ensure safer roads for all residents.