Kuwait revokes citizenship of 28 more citizens

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of 28 more individuals as part of its ongoing review of nationality records and enforcement of the country’s citizenship laws.

According to local media reports, the decision was published in a special supplement of the official gazette Kuwait Al-Youm. The measure was issued under Decision No. 53/9/2026 by the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation.

The revocations were carried out in accordance with Article 11 of Kuwait’s Nationality Law No. 15 of 1959, which outlines the legal grounds for the loss of citizenship.

According to reports, the latest move forms part of broader government efforts to review citizenship files and ensure compliance with nationality regulations. Authorities said the committee conducts regular examinations of records to identify any violations or discrepancies in citizenship documentation.

The Ministry of Interior has emphasized that decisions issued by the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation are legally binding and aimed at preserving the integrity of the country’s legal and administrative framework.

Officials have urged the public to rely on official government channels for information regarding citizenship-related decisions and legal developments.

The latest revocations come amid wider reforms and ongoing reviews of nationality records being undertaken by Kuwaiti authorities.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has issued a new circular identifying the countries from which domestic workers may be recruited, following a comprehensive review conducted in coordination with relevant government authorities.

Under the updated regulations issued by Kuwait interior ministry, recruitment is permitted from ten countries: South Africa, Benin, Senegal, Eritrea, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam and Nepal.