Kuwait Sets KD 150 Fee to Convert Visit Visa to Residency

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has introduced a KD 150 fee for converting a visit entry visa into a regular residency permit under new amendments to the executive regulations of the Foreigners Residence Law.

The amendment was published in Sunday’s issue of the official gazette Kuwait Alyoum through Ministry of Interior Decision No. 1091 of 2026.

It revises certain provisions of Ministerial Decision No. 2249 of 2025 governing the executive regulations of the residence law.

Under the new amendment, a new Clause (4) has been added to Paragraph Nine of Article 39, requiring payment of KD 150 for the service of converting a visit visa into a regular residence permit, in accordance with Article 16 of the executive regulations.

The decision exempts domestic workers and those in similar categories from paying the fee, in line with the provisions of Article 20 of the executive regulations.

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The Ministry of Interior said the relevant authorities have been instructed to implement the decision within their respective jurisdictions.

The amendment takes effect immediately from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.