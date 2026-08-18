Kuwait sets new deadline for employees

The Ministry of Information in Kuwait has reminded employees who have yet to update their academic qualifications to complete the process and upload the required supporting documents through the ministry’s approved electronic system.

In Administrative Circular No. 2026/25, the Ministry of Information of Kuwait set Thursday, August 27, 2026, as the deadline for completing the academic qualification update process.

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The ministry urged all concerned employees to complete the required procedures through the designated electronic portal before the deadline.

It also warned of the necessary legal and administrative measures, in accordance with the regulations, systems and decisions of the Civil Service Commission, against employees who fail to update their qualifications or submit the required documents within the specified period.

The procedure follows the work of the Committee for Examining the Academic Certificates of Employees in Government and Private Sector Entities, covering both citizens and residents.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to ensure compliance with the requirements of the relevant authorities and verify the accuracy and completeness of employees’ employment data.

Employees have been directed to complete the update through the Ministry of Information’s designated electronic system۔