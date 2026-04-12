Kuwait urges citizens to stay updated on air quality

The Kuwait Environment Public Authority says air quality across the country is currently at safe levels, with pollutant concentrations well below national standards and no expected health risks.

Data from the authority’s air quality monitoring platform, multiple stations, including areas such as Fahaheel, Rumaithiya, and Ali Sabah Al Salem-recorded very low levels of air pollution. Measurements of particulate matter and gas emissions were all within safe ranges.

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Officials say the platform provides real-time updates on air quality, alongside access to historical environmental data and weather-based guidance. The service is intended to help residents stay informed about changing environmental conditions.

The authority added that current readings show minimal pollution in Kuwait, with no adverse health effects expected for the public.

It encouraged citizens in Kuwait to utilize the platform for continuous updates as part of broader efforts to promote environmental awareness and transparency.