Kuwait beefs up internal security amid regional tension

Kuwait has increased its internal security operations, deploying around 600 patrols across all six governorates within 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The move is aimed at speeding up responses to incidents and strengthening the security presence on roads and at major intersections.

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The General Directorate of Emergency Police of Kuwait has revealed that it dealt with around 1,970 different reports from February 28, 2026, to April 5, 2026. The majority of which were concerning drones, with 1,141 reports, followed by 388 reports related to hearing explosions.

Data shared on the television program “Good Morning Kuwait” showed that the emergency police also responded to 375 reports of suspected foreign objects and dealt with sites where shrapnel had fallen.

There were also 66 reports of suspicious individuals spotted near sensitive sites in Kuwait.

In addition, the Hotline No. 112 of the central operations room of Kuwait received 6,571 reports during the same period, while establishing 1,664 field posts and executing 117 service orders to secure vital sites.