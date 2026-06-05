After an upward trend against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in buying and selling, the Kuwaiti Dinar failed to maintain stability in open market trading on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee

On June 5, 2026, in the trading session, the Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate against the Pakistani Rupee was Rs. 883.25 for buying and was being sold at Rs. 893.65.

Read Also: Dollar and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – June 5, 2026

Compared to the previous session, the Gulf Currency lost 10 paisa in buying after gaining Rs. 1.17 on June 3, 2026, and setting at Rs. 883.35 on June 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, on the selling side, the Gulf currency also dropped by 10 paisa after surging by Rs. 1.00 and stood at Rs. 893.75 on June 4, 2026.

On June 3, 2026, the buying rate was at Rs. 882.18, while the selling rate was Rs. 892.75.

Despite a downward trend, the Kuwaiti Dinar has a strong position in the financial market against the Pakistani Rupee.