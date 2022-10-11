KWB Cheif writes to IG Sindh against Karachi’s Tanker mafia selling unsanitary water

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karachi Water Board (KWB) has written a letter to Inspector General (IG) Sindh urging to stop the tanker mafia from selling unsanitary water in the city, ARY News reported.

Talking on the ARY News show Bakhabar Sawera, CEO of KWB Syed Salahuddin Ahmed said that the tanker mafia is selling hazardous water collected from Sakran, Thatta, and Gharo.

He said that the water tanker mafia is selling unsanitary water collected from outskirt areas of Karachi.

He said that lower districts such as Keimari, Korangi and District South are deprived of water due to the puncturing of pipelines and stealing of water in the upper districts. There are no bypassing pipelines to provide water to the southern districts, he added.

The CEO of KWB said that the exact number of illegal hydrants is unknown to them, however, he urged the citizens to identify any such water hydrants operating in their areas so that they can take action against them.

Also Read: Karachi water crisis: diagnosis, mafia & victims

Salahuddin added that the KWB has formed a committee to identify illegal connections and present a report every 10 days. The action against such mafia should be across the board, without any biases towards politically influenced tanker owners, he added.

Comments