South Africa’s Maphaka scripts history with four-fer in first Australia T20I

South Africa pacer Kwena Maphaka scripted history with his exceptional outing in the first AUS vs SA T20I on Sunday.

Australia won the game by 17 runs after Tim David starred with the bat in the first innings at Darwin.

His 83 off 52 balls helped the hosts post 178 on the scoreboard.

In response, South Africa were restricted to 161 for nine as Australia won the first AUS vs SA T20I by 17 runs.

Despite the loss, South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka left his mark as he became the youngest bowler from a Full Member country to take a four-wicket haul in a T20I, surpassing former South Africa pacer Wayne Parnell.

Parnell was 19 years and 318 days when he bagged a four-fer against the West Indies during the T20 World Cup 2009, while Kwena Maphaka achieved the milestone at the age of aged 19 years and 124 days.

The 19-year-old pacer removed Australia batters Tim David and Mitchell Owen, alongside tailenders Adam Zampa and Ben Dwarshuis.

He returned with the bowling figures of 4/20 in his four overs in the AUS vs SA game.

Kwena Maphaka rose to global game after he was named Player of the Tournament at the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024.

He made his international debut in South Africa’s ODI series against Pakistan in December 2024, and later became South Africa’s youngest Test debutant at 18 years and 270 days.

The 19-year-old has since appeared in two Tests and as many ODIs for his national side, with nine T20I appearance to his name.