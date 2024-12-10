Shaheen Afridi achieves major milestone in first South Africa T20I

Pacer Shaheen Afridi etched his name in history as he became the third Pakistani bowler to take 100 T20I wickets during the first PAK v SA game in Durban.

The left-arm pacer achieved the milestone when he dismissed South Africa’s Nqabayomzi Peter in the 16th over of the hosts’ first inning.

Shaheen Afridi led the Pakistan bowling lineup from the front as he returned with figures of 22/3 in four overs in the first PAK v SA T20I.

The Pakistan pacer became the 19th bowler globally and the eighth fast bowler to reach this feat.

Shaheen Afridi also became only the fourth bowler in international cricket to have taken 100 wickets in all three formats of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

It’s worth noting that the first T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa is underway in Durban.

The two teams will face off in the second T20I on December 13. The three-match PAK v SA T20I series will culminate with the final T20I in Johannesburg on December 14.

Squads of Pakistan and South Africa for T20I series

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.