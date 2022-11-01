KWSB employee shot dead in Karachi’s Manghopir

KARACHI: In an alleged targeted killing incident, a Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) employee was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Manghopir area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unidentified assailants shot dead KWSB sub-engineer – identified as Furqan Akhtar – in the Hub Reservoir Water Board Colony near Manghopir area.

The police, in a statement, stated that Furqan Akhtar was targeted while he was coming down from the KWSB water reservoir located on a hill. The KWSB employee was posted at the Hub Canal that supplies water to Karachi.

“Furqan was on his way back from the Board’s water filtration plant on the hill when unidentified motorcyclists intercepted his bike and shot him dead,” the police said. The police have shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police recovered two 9mm shell casings from the crime scene and said initial investigation establishes it was a targeted killing. The victim’s motorbike is also missing, suggesting the killers took it.

Last month, two employees were gunned down when unidentified men attacked a fire station near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to details, two unidentified men stormed the fire station and opened indiscriminate fire, killing two employees and injuring one. Meanwhile, fourth employee saved his life by fleeing the scene.

Talking to media, an eyewitness – identified as Zeeshan – said Mehboob was on guard duty while he was on operator duty when two armed individuals stormed the building.

After they rounded up the four employees, the unidentified accused opened fire on them, killing two of them on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Amir and Mehboob.

Meanwhile, the fourth employee and eye witness – Zeeshan – managed to escape and hid himself inside the office. The deceased and the injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

Comments