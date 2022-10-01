Two fire station employees shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Two employees were gunned down on Saturday’s wee hours when unidentified men attacked a fire station near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported.

According to details, two unidentified men stormed the fire station and opened indiscriminate fire, killing two employees and injuring one. Meanwhile, fourth employee saved his life by fleeing the scene.

Talking to media, an eyewitness – identified as Zeeshan – said Mehboob was on guard duty while he was on operator duty when two armed individuals stormed the building.

The miscreants asked Mehboob about the rest of the employees. Later, the suspects took Amir Qureshi and Irshad at gunpoint and brought them from the inner part of the building to the control room.

After they rounded up the four employees, the unidentified accused opened fire on them, killing two of them on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Amir and Mehboob.

Meanwhile, the fourth employee and eye witness – Zeeshan – managed to escape and hid himself inside the office. The deceased and the injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon said that the attackers managed to escape easily after the gun assault. A case has been registered against unidentified persons while further investigation was underway.

Earlier in March, a garment trader was killed in a gun attack on his car in Karachi’s Liaquatabad 10 number area.

Police said that the slain man was identified as 40-year-old Imran Haroon who was a garment trader. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Comments