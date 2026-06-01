KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said on Monday that water supply from the North East Karachi Pumping Station has been restored following the repair of a fault in K-Electric’s main power cable.

The city faced a shortfall of 122 million gallons per day (MGD) after electricity supply to the North East Karachi Pumping Station was disrupted due to the cable fault.

The breakdown further worsened the ongoing water crisis, affecting water supply to several parts of Karachi and causing significant inconvenience to residents.

In a statement, a KWSC spokesperson said power was restored to the North East Karachi Pumping Station after K-Electric completed repairs to the faulty main cable.

The spokesperson added that electricity supply to the pumping station had been suspended on May 31, which disrupted water distribution across the city. Following the restoration of power, water supply through the K-II and K-III pumping systems has resumed and is being delivered to consumers as per routine schedules.

According to KWSC, the fault resulted in a daily water shortfall of 122 MGD across Karachi.

Karachi has now entered the second month of a severe water crisis that has affected large parts of the metropolis, leaving hundreds of thousands of residents dependent on water tankers and private suppliers.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman criticized the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over what he described as its failure to resolve Karachi’s longstanding water crisis despite governing Sindh for the past 18 years.

Read More: PPP failed to solve Karachi water crisis in 18 years: Hafiz Naeem

Speaking to the media on Eid ul Adha, Hafiz Naeem said Karachi’s residents were suffering from an acute water shortage even during Eid, while the authorities had failed to provide basic facilities.

“PPP has ruled Sindh for 18 years but has failed to solve Karachi’s water problem,” he said.