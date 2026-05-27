KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Wednesday criticised the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over what he termed its failure to resolve Karachi’s longstanding water crisis despite being in power in Sindh for 18 years.

Speaking to the media on Eid al-Adha, Hafiz Naeem extended Eid greetings to the nation, stating that citizens of Karachi continued to perform the religious obligation of sacrifice with enthusiasm despite facing severe civic problems.

He said collective sacrifice arrangements (Ijtimai qurbani) has been made at more than 150 locations across Karachi, adding that Jamaat-e-Islami had continued its tradition of organising the process in a disciplined manner, which strengthened the party’s connection with the public.

Criticising the Sindh government, Hafiz Naeem said Karachi’s residents were suffering from an acute water shortage even during Eid, while the authorities had failed to provide basic facilities.

“PPP has ruled Sindh for 18 years but has failed to solve Karachi’s water problem,” he said.

He also criticised the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, alleging that despite having a budget of Rs43 billion, it had failed to fulfil its responsibilities regarding cleanliness and disposal of animal waste during Eid.

“This is nothing but corruption,” he alleged, adding that the government had also failed to introduce an effective sanitation system in the province.

The JI chief further criticised Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab’s remarks denying the existence of a water crisis in the city.

Meanwhile, the water shortage has intensified in several parts of Karachi, with nearly 70 percent of the city facing disruption in water supply for days.

Residents in affected areas have been forced to rely on expensive water tankers amid the scorching summer heat, while many complained that water shortages during Eid al-Adha further worsen difficulties related to animal care, sanitation, and household use.

Areas including Scheme 33, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, and Jamshed Quarters have reportedly been facing severe water shortages for over two weeks.

The crisis began after a power breakdown at Dhabeji on May 21 affected Water Line No. 5. Although repair work has been completed, the city’s water supply system has yet to fully recover.