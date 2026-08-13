KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has increased water and sewerage charges by an average 7.05%, with the revised rates taking effect from July 1, 2026.

According to a notification issued by the KWSC, the increase is based on the average Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Under the revised tariff, water and sewerage charges for residential plots will be determined according to the size of the property, while fixed monthly charges have been introduced for commercial centres and shops.

Sources said the Water Board Act allows the corporation to increase tariffs by 7% annually.

The KWSC has a low recovery rate, with billions of rupees in outstanding dues, according to sources. The corporation says the revised tariff is aimed at strengthening its revenue base and improving its financial position.

Karachi residents already facing water problems

The tariff increase comes as residents in parts of Karachi continue to face problems with water quality and supply.

Recent development work near NIPA Chowrangi in Block 5 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal has reportedly disrupted water and sewerage lines, leaving residents with foul-smelling and contaminated water.

Residents said polluted water has been flowing through household taps and is not fit for drinking or other domestic use.

The water shortage has also affected local mosques, where residents said clean water is no longer available for ablution.

Some residents have raised concerns about children falling ill after being exposed to the contaminated water, while calling for immediate action from the authorities.

According to residents, the water supply remained suspended for several days before being restored. However, they said the supply resumed with dirty and foul-smelling water.

Residents also complained that ongoing excavation work has damaged roads in the area, creating difficulties for commuters and increasing the risk of traffic accidents.

Affected residents have urged the authorities to take immediate measures to restore the water and sewerage infrastructure and ensure the supply of clean water.