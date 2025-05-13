Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet to take next ‘big step’ in relationship

Days after going red carpet official with their two-year-long romance, American socialite and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet are all set to take the next ‘big step’ in their relationship.

As reported by foreign media, Kylie Jenner, 27, and Timothee Chalamet, 29, who made the red carpet debut of their romance last week, at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards, in Rome, Italy, where the latter received the David for Cinematic Excellence honour, are now all set for the next major milestone of their relationship, revealed the sources close to the celebrity couple.

“Chalamet and Jenner have gotten really serious, and this was a big step,” an insider told a foreign publication about the couple’s red carpet debut. “Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut. It was time, and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is.”

Further speaking about the next ‘big step’, the person added, “They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working. He has been fully integrated into her life.”

“They are in a really good place. He makes her feel calm and confident, and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past. They don’t put pressure on their relationship, but everything is going really well,” the source explained, and hinted, “And they could see themselves taking things to the next level someday.”

Notably, TV personality Kylie Jenner has been linked up with Hollywood starlet Timothee Chalamet since 2023, following her split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children – Stormi (7) and Aire (3).

