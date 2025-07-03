Netflix star Kylie Page’s cause of death at 28 revealed

Days after her shocking death, the reason behind Netflix and adult film star Kylie Page’s untimely passing at 28 has been revealed.

As reported by foreign media, adult film star Kylie Page, who also starred in streaming giant Netflix’s mini-series about the erotic movie industry, died from a suspected drug overdose, cited law enforcement sources, adding that no foul play was suspected during the investigation.

Notably, police found Page dead at her Hollywood residence on June 25, after receiving a call from a concerned friend. The law enforcement officials found Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia at her home, in addition to her sexual photos around her apartment, after emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene.

However, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner has yet to give an official cause of Page’s death.

Page, a Tulsa, Oklahoma native, who starred in more than 200 adult movies, in addition to a Netflix series, openly admitted her struggles with substance abuse in the show ‘Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On’ (2017).

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs and bring the celebrity’s body home to the Midwest.

