Shefali Jariwala death: Police found anti-ageing and more medicines at her residence

In the initial investigation, Mumbai police found multiple boxes of anti-ageing, skin glow and other beauty supplements at Shefali Jariwala’s house, after the untimely death of Indian actor-model.

Despite a cardiac arrest seemingly being the main cause of Indian celebrity Shefali Jariwala’s shocking death at 42, the Mumbai police are investigating the case from all angles to understand the factors which may have led to her sudden demise, reported Indian media.

According to the details, the officials found two boxes of beauty and self-care supplements, including anti-ageing medicine, as well as skin glow and vitamin tablets, during the preliminary search at her residence, which the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum was reportedly taking without a doctor’s consultation, revealed her family, adding that it did not affect her health.

Meanwhile, the doctors at RN Cooper Hospital suspect that a sudden drop in blood pressure may have led to Jariwala’s death, as her husband, Parag Tyagi, shared that his wife had been fasting for a pooja at their residence, and had also collapsed a day before, after she consumed food.

However, the exact cause of her death will only be confirmed once the postmortem report is released.

For the unversed, Shefali Jariwala, aka the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl, was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband Parag Tyagi, after she was found unresponsive on late Friday night, June 27. The initial reports suggested that she had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, but despite all the efforts, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

