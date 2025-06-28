Is ‘Bigg Boss cursed’? 7 reality show contestants who tragically died young!

Amid the untimely demise of India’s ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame, Shefali Jariwala, her co-contestant, Himanshi Khurana, believes that the Indian reality show is ‘cursed’.
With a picture with Shefali Jariwala on her X handle, Himanshi Khurana noted, “Bigg Boss, that place is cursed i think,” as she mourned the shocking death of her friend at 42, due to cardiac arrest on Friday night.
But do you know, before Jariwala, who rose to fame with her music video of ‘Kaanta Laga’ remix in early 2000s, 6 other ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants also passed away at a shockingly young age.
Have a look:
-
Sidharth Shukla
Jariwala and Khurana’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-contestant and season’s winner Sidharth Shukla also passed away due to a heart attack in 2021, at the age of 40.
-
Pratyusha Banerjee
Indian TV star and ‘Bigg Boss 7’ fame Pratyusha Banerjee, known for her lively personality, committed suicide in 2016, when she was 24
-
Swami Om
Self-proclaimed spiritual leader Swami Om, who gained popularity with his controversial antics in ‘Bigg Boss 10’, died in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, months after contracting the virus.
-
Sonali Phogat
BJP leader and social media personality Sonali Phogat, who participated in season 14 of ‘Bigg Boss’, also died due to a heart attack in 2023. She was 42 as well.
-
Somadas Chathannoor
Singer Somadas Chathannoor, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss’ Malayalam, died in 2021, due to COVID-19 complications.
-
Jayashree Ramaiah
Kannada actor and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Jayashree Ramaiah committed suicide in 2020. Her body was found hanging at an old-age and rehabilitation centre.
