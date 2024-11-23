Bigg Boss fame with 5.6 million Instagram followers gets 131 votes in election

Ajaz Khan, a former Bigg Boss contestant, is running in the Maharashtra assembly election where he secured just 131 votes, and way behind the frontrunner who bagged 46,619 votes so far, local media reported.

Despite having over 5.6 million Instagram followers, Ajaz Khan, the Azad Samaj Party candidate, has only received 103 votes thus far, according to the Election Commission website.

Ajaz Khan’s popularity on social media did not transfer into votes, even though he had more than 5.6 million Instagram followers.

Haroon Khan, the Shiv Sena UBT candidate, is in the lead in the Versova seat with 46,619 votes. In the Versova seat, the Shiv Sena UBT candidate bagged 58,047 votes, whereas the NOTA (None of the Above) option has 1,022 votes, which is over six times more than Ajaz Khan’s total.

The voter turnout in the constituency was 42.2 percent.

He contested Big Boss’ season 8 and was asked to leave the house after attempting to strangle Ali Quli Mirza.

The results so far attracted many reactions from netizens.

A user posted, “When you realise 16 year olds cannot vote in State Elections unlike Bigg Boss evictions’’.

Another posted “NOTA got more votes than Bigg Bossiya Ajaz Khan”.