LA-10 Kotli-3: Complete unofficial, unconfirmed result

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Chaudhry Yasin has won LA-10 Kotli-3 seat of the AJK Legislative Assembly as per unconfirmed and unofficial results.

Vote counting is continuing following the first phase of polling in the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections. Preliminary unofficial results from the 13 constituencies of Mirpur Division are still being received.

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According to the complete preliminary unofficial results from all polling stations in LA-10 Kotli-3, Chaudhry Yasin of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was declared the winner with 12,421 votes. Raja Fateh Mahmood of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N] secured 9,063 votes, finishing second.

Mirpur District’s six constituencies have a total of 1,401,439 registered voters. Across Mirpur Division, 2,454 polling stations were established for the election, including 597 in Mirpur, 1,107 in Kotli, and 608 in Bhimber.

Read more: AJK Elections 2026: Unofficial Results from Mirpur Division

Polling in Mirpur Division was originally scheduled to end at 5:00 p.m. However, due to exceptionally high voter turnout, polling hours were extended by one hour.

Several constituencies in Mirpur, Bhimber, and Kotli witnessed closely contested races among candidates from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) [PML-N], Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and Jamaat-e-Islami. A total of 126 candidates, representing various political parties and independent groups, contested the six constituencies.