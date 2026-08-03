LA-26 Neelum: Unofficial, unconfirmed result

According to the preliminary and unofficial results from all 135 polling stations in LA-26 Neelum, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Waheed has been declared the winner after securing 17,466 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Shah Ghulam Qadir finished second with 15,494 votes, according to the preliminary and unofficial results.

Voting in the second phase of the AJK elections was held in nine constituencies of the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 refugee seats. Polling continued uninterrupted until 6:00 p.m., after which the counting of votes began.

The vote-counting process is currently underway, with unofficial and preliminary results being broadcast by ARY News.

Read more: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.