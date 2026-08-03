LA-30 Muzaffarabad IV: Unofficial, unconfirmed result

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continues to lead the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as unofficial results emerge from the vote count following the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections.

Voting in the second phase was held across nine constituencies in the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 refugee seats. Polling proceeded without interruption until 6:00 p.m., after which the counting of votes began.

The vote-counting process is ongoing, with ARY News broadcasting the preliminary and unofficial results as they become available.

According to the preliminary and unofficial results from all polling stations in LA-30 Muzaffarabad-IV, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Mustafa Bashir has been declared the winner.

Read more: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.