LA-33 Muzaffarabad-VII: Unofficial, unconfirmed result

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in the LA-33 Muzaffarabad-VII constituency, according to the preliminary and unofficial results of the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections.

According to the unofficial count from all polling stations in the constituency, PPP candidate Diwan Ali Khan was declared the winner after securing 19,521 votes.

His closest rival, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, finished second with 15,551 votes, according to the preliminary and unofficial results.

The vote count is continuing in other constituencies of the second phase of the AJK elections, with official results yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Read more: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.