LA-34 Jammu I: Unofficial, unconfirmed result

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continues to hold the lead over the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as unofficial results emerge from the vote count following the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections.

Polling in the second phase was held across nine constituencies in the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 refugee seats. Vote counting is now underway, with preliminary and unofficial results continuing to be announced.

According to the preliminary and unofficial results from all 131 polling stations in LA-34 Jammu-I, PML-N candidate Nasir Hussain Dar was declared the winner after securing 5,682 votes. Independent candidate Raja Riaz Ahmad finished second with 2,124 votes.

Read more: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.