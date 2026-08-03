LA-35 Jammu II: Unofficial, unconfirmed result

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has maintained its lead over the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as unofficial results continue to emerge from the vote count following the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections.

Voting in the second phase was held across nine constituencies in the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 refugee seats. Polling continued uninterrupted until 6:00 p.m., after which the counting of votes began.

The vote-counting process is ongoing, with ARY News broadcasting the preliminary and unofficial results as they become available.

According to the preliminary and unofficial results from all 142 polling stations in LA-35 Jammu-II (Gujranwala), PML-N candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail Gujjar has been declared victorious after securing 23,893 votes. His closest rival, independent candidate Sardar Ghayas, finished second with 5,568 votes.

Read more: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.