LA-36 Jammu III: Unofficial, unconfirmed result

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has taken an early lead over the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as unofficial results continue to emerge from the vote count following the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections.

Voting in the second phase was held across nine constituencies in the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 refugee seats. Polling proceeded without interruption and concluded at 6:00 p.m., after which the counting of votes began.

The vote-counting process is ongoing, with ARY News broadcasting the unofficial and preliminary results as they become available.

According to preliminary and unofficial results, PML-N has so far secured five refugee seats. The party’s candidates have been declared successful by wide margins in LA-36, LA-42, LA-43, and LA-44, while the Pakistan Peoples Party won LA-45.

According to the preliminary and unofficial results from all 140 polling stations in LA-36 Jammu-III, PML-N candidate Ahsan Hafeez Raza was declared victorious after securing 27,218 votes. PPP candidate Ahsan Ismail Advocate finished second with 12,980 votes.

Read more: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.