LA-38 Jammu: Unofficial, unconfirmed result

According to unofficial results emerging from the vote count following the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are leading their Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rivals.

Voting in the second phase of the AJK elections was held in nine constituencies of the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 refugee seats. Polling continued uninterrupted until 6:00 p.m., after which the counting of votes began.

The vote-counting process is currently underway, with unofficial and preliminary results being broadcast by ARY News.

According to the preliminary and unofficial results from all 115 polling stations in LA-38 Jammu-V, PML-N candidate Chaudhry Zeeshan has secured victory with 13,132 votes. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) candidate Muhammad Akbar Chaudhry trails with 8,615 votes.

Polling for the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections ended on Sunday evening after authorities extended voting by one hour until 6pm across nine constituencies in the Muzaffarabad division.

Read more: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

The polling process, originally scheduled from 8am to 5pm, was extended by an hour to facilitate voters in the Muzaffarabad division.

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.