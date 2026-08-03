LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I: Unofficial, unconfirmed result

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in the LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I constituency, according to the preliminary and unofficial results of the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections.

According to unofficial results from all 47 polling stations in the constituency, PPP candidate Aamir Abdul Ghaffar was declared the winner after securing 2,914 votes.

Muhammad Saleem Butt, the candidate of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), finished second with 136 votes, according to the preliminary and unofficial count.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the official results.

Read more: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.