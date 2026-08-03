LA-44 Kashmir Valley: Unofficial, unconfirmed result

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continues to hold an advantage over the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as unofficial results emerge from the vote count following the second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections.

The counting of votes is ongoing, with ARY News broadcasting the preliminary and unofficial results as they become available.

According to the preliminary and unofficial results from all 27 polling stations in LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V, PML-N candidate Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri has been declared the winner after securing 1,700 votes. Mehr-un-Nisa, the candidate of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, finished second with 650 votes.

Read more: AJK Elections Phase II: Unofficial Results

The AJK Election Commission said in a statement that the decision was taken in view of the large number of voters arriving at polling stations and to facilitate them in exercising their right to vote.

Voting took place in nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division — five in Muzaffarabad district, two in Jhelum Valley, and two in Neelum — with 207 candidates contesting.