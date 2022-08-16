Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan paying compensation for poor box office run?

The producers of Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha refuted rumours of actor Aamir Khan repaying distribution for poor box office run.

An Indian news agency reported Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer earned INR 11.70 crores on its opening day and INR 7.26 crores, INR 9 and INR 10 crores on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The reports of distributors asking the producers to pay back money made rounds and the actor and producer was going to pay some of the amount.

Production house Viacom 18, refuting the rumours, stated they did not suffer losses as there were no external distributors.

“There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place,” the Chief Executive Officer of Viacom 18 Ajit Andhare said. “The film is still running in theatres both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation.”

Laal Singh Chaddha tells the story of how the life of a simple man gets changed because of a miracle. The film is an Indian remake of the Hollywood classic film Forrest Gump.

The film sees Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who have worked previously in 3 Idiots and Paheli, played leading roles of Laal Singh Chaddha and Manpreet Kaur (Chaddha). Sanjay Dutt and Mona Singh are in the film as well.

The actor has produced the film with former wife Kiran Rao along with Prasanth Kumar Chandran, Radhika Chaudhari, Sanjeevkumar Nair, Srinivas Rao, Navmeet Singh and Pawandeep Singh.

The direction is helmed by Advait Chandan.

