‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ becomes 2022’s highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha became this year’s highest-grossing film overseas.

The film, which sees Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, playing lead roles did not perform well at the box office despite having mixed to positive reviews.

The flick, a Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, has earned more than INR 55 crores. The film is likely to end the theatrical run collection under INR 60 crores.

However, the movie has become the highest-grossing Indian film of this year on international market. It reportedly collected $7.5 million by the end of the second weekend.

The highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2022 overseas are:

Laal Singh Chaddha – ($7.5 million – in progress)

Gangubai Kathiawadi – ($7.47 million)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – ($5.88 million)

The Kashmir Files – ($5.7 million)

JugJugg Jeeyo – ($4.33 million)

The film follows the tale of a simple man whose life turns around because of a miracle. It features a stellar star cast including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

The direction of Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan. It is co-produced by Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao along with Prasanth Kumar Chandran, Radhika Chaudhari, Sanjeevkumar Nair, Srinivas Rao, Navmeet Singh and Pawandeep Singh.

