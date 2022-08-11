Laal Singh Chaddha termed ‘superior version’ of Forrest Gump

The much-anticipated title of Aamir Khan ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has received rave reviews from industry insiders after a special screening.

Ahead of the release of the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan sophomore outing together, the makers and cast hosted special screenings of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ for Bollywood celebrities.

As per the initial reviews coming in from celebrities as well as international media portals, the official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer ‘Forrest Gump’ has successfully lived up to the expectations of Bollywood enthusiasts and has garnered some raving reviews.

Terming the title as a ‘faithful adaptation’ of the 1994 release, an international media outlet noted that Aamir Khan film “leans into specific cultural influences, deep history, and lovely visuals.”

“If any Hollywood film lends itself to full-tilt Bollywood melodrama, it’s this one, but ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ measures its emotional beats tactically, deploying poignant punches sporadically throughout,” the author wrote.

Moreover, the review lauded screenwriter Atul Kulkarni for building a ‘rich world for Laal’ which is independent of that of Forrest.

Another review portal which wrote about Bollywood’s adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’ touted it as a ‘superior version’ of the latter. The review read: “Laal Singh Chaddha might still be as fitfully mawkish as ‘Gump’ in its tendency toward brazen sentimentality, but is a film more deliberately rooted in philosophies of gentleness.”

An American entertainment portal termed the Indian interpretation of the 90s classic as ‘borders on parody’. As per the review, while the director Advait Chandan delivered ‘a visually pristine and idyllic movie’ which is as ‘saccharine in tone’ as the predecessor, it suffers from many of the ‘same core issues’ as ‘Forrest Gump’.

On the other hand, South Indian actor Regina Cassandra who watched the movie at a special screening said she loved it. She wrote, “Aamir Khan sir has been the best. Kareena Kapoor mam, Mona [Singh] and we also have Chaitanya [Akkineni], it was so nice to see the film. Brought tears to my eyes by the end of it and I was really, really happy to watch the show. All the very best to the entire team.”

A story of a simple man and how his life turns around because of a miracle, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, whereas, TV actor Mona Singh and South-Indian superstar Naga Chaitanya play pivotal characters.

The title helmed by Advait Chandan has been released in theatres.

