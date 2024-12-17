‘Laapataa Ladies’ actor Nitanshi Goel reveals her inspiration for character

Young Indian actor Nitanshi Goel, the star of Kiaran Rao’s Oscar-nominated film ‘Laapataa Ladies’, named the leading female stars of the industry, she watched to draw inspiration for her character of Phool.

In a round-table discussion with an Indian media outlet, Nitanshi Goel, 17, whose Bollywood breakthrough as the lead actor came in Kiran Rao’s second directorial venture, recalled how she was trusted by the filmmaker with the heavy emotional scenes, during the initial days of shoot, and revealed that she watched the crying videos of A-list actors Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, to prep herself for the important scene.

The young actor disclosed that she pitched the improvisations herself and was glad to find Rao on the same page and hence, did not want to break her trust. “The entire night I googled Kiara Advani’s crying scene, Deepika Padukone’s crying scenes, Alia Bhatt’s crying scenes. How do they cry like this?” she shared. “I wanted the breakdown to look very amazing.”

“I then heard some emotional songs in the morning and then something happened during the take that when I saw myself in the mirror, I started crying on my own and then Kiran ma’am had to ask me to stop crying,” she disclosed.

To note, Rao’s sophomore directorial comedy-drama, co-starring Goel, with Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan, follows a heartwarming yet empowering tale of two brides, who accidentally get swapped during a train journey after their weddings.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is vying for the Best International Feature Film honour at the prestigious Academy Awards 2025.