‘Laapataa Ladies’ title changed to ‘Lost Ladies’ ahead of Oscars

Ahead of Oscars 2025, filmmaker Kiran Rao’s nominated sophomore directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ undergoes a title change to now called ‘Lost Ladies’.

For the unversed, Kiran Rao’s second directorial venture ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was named as India’s official entry for the prestigious Academy Awards in September.

As the makers gear to officially kickstart their Oscars campaign, they have made a little change to the film’s title to improve its recall value internationally and to increase the global appeal of the movie, hence, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is now called ‘Lost Ladies’, they announced via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Sharing the new poster of the film, featuring the updated title, the makers wrote on the social site, “The wait is over! Presenting the official poster for Lost Ladies—a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya! Get ready to be swept away!”

Notably, Rao’s comedy-drama starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan, follows a heartwarming yet empowering tale of two brides, who accidentally get swapped during a train journey after their weddings.

The title promotes the idea of gender equality in the rural areas of India along with the importance of women’s education and empowerment.

‘Lost Ladies’ is available to stream on Netflix.